Andy Reid is making a decision that could be considered risky as the Kansas City Chiefs depend on Patrick Mahomes to chase an unprecedented three-peat in NFL history.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls to make it three championships in five years, but the 2024 NFL season could still be special for the dynasty led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

No team in National Football League history has ever won three straight Super Bowls, which is exactly what the Chiefs will be looking to do this year. And of course, having Mahomes healthy is crucial for those aspirations.

But Reid is not afraid to make his starting quarterback suit up in the preseason. While many opt to save their starters until Week 1, the Chiefs head coach is making Mahomes go out on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

Many might believe it’s an unnecessary risk to play starters in preseason games, but Mahomes is looking forward to playing this weekend. In his eyes, it’s a chance to test his chemistry with the new-look offense.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs participates in practice prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona State University on February 08, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

“I’m extremely excited,” Mahomes said, via ChiefsWire. “I mean, obviously, for me to go out there and play with these guys and showcase what we’re – we have the ability to do, but then learn from our mistakes too. I mean, you want to go out there and play for real against someone else.“

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Andy Reid making him play instead of resting in Chiefs’ preseason

The 28-year-old’s competitive spirit is what drives him each season, and it explains why he doesn’t want to leave anything to chance. If preseason can give him a taste of what to expect in 2024, he’ll take it.

“I like playing in the preseason, honestly,” Mahomes added. “Getting in there, trying to make sure that we’re doing stuff the right way, and then getting out, trying to keep everybody healthy, and then playing the sport that I love. So I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Besides, the three-time Super Bowl champion wants to feel again what is like to come up against other defenses. The Chiefs haven’t played against another team since February, so Mahomes can’t wait to be back on the gridiron.

“I’m tired of going against (Defensive Coordinator Coach Steve) Spags (Spagnuolo) and every defense known to man, and so I think just going out there, letting the guys play, make decisions under fire, and have to make those right decisions and learn from the mistakes after,” Mahomes continued.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks to the field during training camp on August 2, 2024 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

Mahomes excited about Chiefs’ new WR room

The Chiefs have made interesting additions to a wide receiver room that failed to help Mahomes in 2023. Apart from signing Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown in free agency, Kansas City traded up to get Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“He runs a lot of great routes…he’s doing a great job trying to fight off press as best as he can, getting through there and making plays happen,” Mahomes said of the rookie wideout. “He’ll keep getting better and better; if he can get through this camp, he’ll be able to get through a lot of stuff, so I’m excited for him and how he’s kind of progressed throughout the camp.”

Last season, Rashee Rice was the only wide receiver who put up decent numbers. This season, Mahomes seems to have more weapons in a revitalized WR group that has already drawn praise from the quarterback.

“I think what I’ve loved the most is how much they root for each other,” Mahomes said of his new teammates. “You can see it out there when guys make plays; everybody is going out there to celebrate. We have a lot of good guys that are playing hard, and (they are) all making plays against a great defense.

“It’s not always going to be perfect (and) it’s not always going to be the perfect play or whatever, but they’re all competing every single time (and) they’re rooting for each other, and that’s what you want in the receiving room is a good group of guys that are talented.”