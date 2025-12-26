Cam Newton makes surprising admission about Patriots

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton changed his tune when it comes to the New England Patriots. After raising eyebrows with his “fool’s gold” comments a couple of weeks ago, the ESPN analyst was proven wrong, and now he is leaning toward the Patriots’ side.

New England showed a lot of character against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Patriots had to fight hard to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, but they did it in great fashion behind remarkable performances from second-year quarterback Drake Maye (31 of 33 for 380 yards and two touchdowns), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (eight carries for 51 yards and one touchdown) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (nine receptions for 138 yards).

The Patriots bounced back after losing 35-31 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, and their performance turned a lot of heads.

Cam Newton reveals he’s a believer in the Patriots

During Monday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Newton said he is starting to believe in the Patriots, who hold a 12-3 record and sit atop the AFC East standings.

Cam Newton. (Getty)

“I’m more higher on the New England Patriots,” Newton said. “I can hear the comments now. ‘Well, keep that same energy about the fool’s gold. Wow, this about Drake Maye.’ Well, we needed to see.”

“They’re taking turns better than any teams making plays in football,” Newton declared. “Yes, Drake Maye is the orchestrator. But when you give guys opportunities … these things are something that starts to give even me, a known hater to some people’s thought process. Like, yo, I’m believing in the New England Patriots.”

Newton added that the Patriots are working better as a collective, and they are playing flawless football. They can win the division and clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC in the coming weeks. They will close out the season with duels against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, respectively.