Cam Newton blames Josh Allen after Bills’ loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills suffered a surprising loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, dropping to 6-3 and seeing the New England Patriots drift away from them in the AFC East division standings.

It took four quarters for the Bills to find the end zone. They scored two touchdowns that didn’t prevent a 30-13 loss against a team that entered the game as the heavy underdog.

Tua Tagovailoa was effective, going 15 of 21 for 173 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. He connected with Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington on his touchdowns, while running back De’Von Achane added two scores and 174 yards on 22 rushes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Josh Allen failed to make an impact and give rhythm to the offense, which raised many eyebrows around the league.

Cam Newton criticizes Josh Allen over Week 10 performance

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton blamed Allen for the Bills’ upset loss. During his Monday appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” the former NFL MVP put Allen under the spotlight.

Advertisement

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

“I’m going with Joshua Allen, and it’s not even close,” Newton said. “I think last year’s success recipe is not this year’s success recipe. Last year, we were all questioning Brandon Bean’s decision to not give Josh a number one receiver with the removal of Stefon Diggs. Where’s Keon Coleman? Where are these guys that are in the position to make plays? … When you don’t have the same production at the receiver position, and this year now puts the onus on Josh Allen, and you add in turnovers, and you add in bad decision making, that’s how you get to a point now where it’s extremely alarming.”

Advertisement

The Bills have suffered surprising losses this season, including a 24-14 defeat against the Atlanta Falcons and a 23-20 loss to the Patriots at home. Allen and Co. have work to do to heat up for the rest of the 2025 regular season.