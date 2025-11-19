Drake Maye gives humble response to Cam Newton’s comments about Patriots

The New England Patriots are one of the biggest stories of the 2025 NFL season. They boast a 9-2 record and hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC (only behind the 9-2 Denver Broncos), awaiting what the Indianapolis Colts do when they return from their bye week.

Drake Maye has been the catalyst of the Patriots’ turnaround after a 4-13 2024 campaign. The second-year quarterback has earned MVP buzz during the first 11 weeks of the season, but not everybody is sold on his team’s chances to compete in the playoffs.

On Friday, Cam Newton, who also played for the Patriots, cast doubt on the team’s real strength. Newton admitted they were playing well, but they hadn’t faced enough strong teams to have people fired up.

“The thing that I have a problem with,” Newton said on “First Take.” “Is if you keep playing sorry scrubs, then you’re going to have this falsetto of a mentality going into the playoffs, and it has one-and-done written all over it.”

Drake Maye responds to Cam Newton

On Monday, Maye was asked about Newton’s remarks. He didn’t engage in any exchange with the former NFL MVP and simply said the comments were made for entertainment.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots

“Oh no, I don’t even know what show he’s on,” Maye explained. “I think they get paid to make remarks and make certain comments. So, I just worry about what people in our organization think, and worry about we think and what my teammates think. People are going to have different opinions. I’m just going out there on Sunday and worrying about ourselves.”

The Patriots will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. Joe Flacco and Co. can make things difficult for the Patriots, but they are set to extend their winning streak to nine games.