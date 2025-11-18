Mike Vrabel reacts to Cam Newton’s comments about Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel shared his thoughts on Cam Newton’s controversial comments about the team’s 2025 season. Newton, who was a member of the Patriots for two years and their starting quarterback in 2020, refused to give credit to his former team after they improved to 9-2 on Thursday.

“It has fool’s gold written all over them,” Newton said of the Patriots on ESPN’s “First Take.” “The thing I have a problem with is if you keep playing sorry scrubs, then you’re going to have this falsetto of a mentality going into the playoffs and it has one-and-done written all over it.”

The Patriots beat the New York Jets 27-14 in Week 11 to become the first team with nine wins this campaign. Newton, however, didn’t find it that impressive, given the strength of their schedule.

Mike Vrabel doesn’t take issue with Cam Newton’s words

During a Monday appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Vrabel reacted to Newton’s comments. The former Tennessee Titans coach said his team was focused on getting better regardless of the external noise.

Cam Newton attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Nothing’s weird to me, because people can come on the radio or, you know what I mean?” Vrabel said. “It’s just (saying) things that get their attention. We are OK with that. I promise you, we were OK with it. Anything that anybody says, we’re going to come to work. We’re going to focus on us. We’re going to try to improve, and we’re going to focus on the Bengals and going on the road, trying to get our 10th win. That’s all we’re going to focus on.”

New England will visit Paycor Stadium to clash with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. That won’t be an easy matchup for the Pats’ defense, but they can punish the Bengals’ weak defense to secure the 10th win of the campaign.