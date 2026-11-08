Who are singing the national anthems before Falcons vs Bengals today in 2026 NFL Madrid game?

The Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals will face off in the 2026 NFL Madrid Game, but the pregame ceremony will feature a special musical moment as two national anthems set the stage for the international matchup.

The NFL is bringing another major international event to Spain as the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals prepare to face off at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. There will be not only a halftime show but also a pregame show.

The 2026 NFL Madrid Game will feature a special pregame ceremony celebrating both countries, with two artists from very different musical backgrounds set to represent the United States and Spain before kickoff.

Taylor Momsen and Pablo Sainz-Villegas will perform the national anthems ahead of the matchup on Sunday, November 8. The musical lineup will also feature a halftime show performance from Manuel Turizo.

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Who is Taylor Momsen, the singer performing the U.S. national anthem?

Taylor Momsen is an American singer, songwriter, actress and the lead vocalist of the rock band The Pretty Reckless. She began her career in entertainment as a child actress.

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless performs on stage (Source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

One of her earliest major roles came in the 2000 Christmas film How the Grinch Stole Christmas, in which she played Cindy Lou Who alongside Jim Carrey. She later became widely recognized for portraying Jenny Humphrey in the television series Gossip Girl, appearing throughout the show’s first four seasons.

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However, music eventually became her main professional focus. She formed The Pretty Reckless in 2009, with the band releasing its debut studio album, Light Me Up, in 2010. The group developed an international following through its hard-rock sound and songs such as “Make Me Wanna Die” and “Heaven Knows“.

The band went on to establish itself on the rock charts, earning nine No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. It has also shared the stage with major acts such as AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, Soundgarden, Foo Fighters and Guns N’ Roses.

Who is Pablo Sainz-Villegas, the Spanish national anthem performer?

Pablo Sainz-Villegas is a Spanish classical guitarist. Unlike Taylor Momsen, who will sing the American anthem, he will represent the host country through a guitar performance at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

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Pablo Sainz-Villegas (Source: NFL)

Born in La Rioja, in northern Spain, he has built an international career as a classical guitarist. He has performed in more than 40 countries and collaborated with some of the world’s most prestigious orchestras.

His performances have also taken him to renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. His career includes collaborations with internationally recognized musicians such as Spanish tenor Placido Domingo and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

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He has also worked with legendary film composer John Williams, who wrote Rounds, a composition specifically for guitar that became an important addition to the instrument’s repertoire.

He has received more than 30 international awards, including distinctions associated with the Andres Segovia and Francisco Tarrega guitar competitions. Speaking about the NFL opportunity, he described performing Spain’s national anthem as an emotional and meaningful moment.

Key takeaways

Taylor Momsen and Pablo Sainz-Villegas will perform the national anthems before the NFL Madrid Game.

and Pablo Sainz-Villegas will perform the national anthems before the NFL Madrid Game. The Pretty Reckless earned nine No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

earned nine No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Pablo Sainz-Villegas has received more than 30 international awards as a classical guitarist.