Why are the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens playing in Rio, Brazil?

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens are taking the NFL to Rio de Janeiro for a Week 3 matchup unlike any other. But what makes Brazil the setting for this international showdown?

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens are heading to Rio de Janeiro for the NFL’s 2026 international expansion, with their Week 3 matchup becoming the league’s first regular-season game in the Brazilian city.

The game will take place at Maracana Stadium on September 27 at 4:25 PM ET. Brazil has already hosted two NFL regular-season games, both in Sao Paulo, and the league says the country has more than 36 million NFL fans.

The move to Rio is part of a multiyear commitment to stage at least three regular-season games in the city over five years, giving the NFL a larger presence in one of its biggest international markets.

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Why did the NFL choose Rio de Janeiro?

The NFL chose Rio de Janeiro to expand its presence in Brazil and reach an audience of more than 36 million NFL fans across the country. The league announced a multiyear commitment to stage at least three regular-season games in Rio over five years beginning in 2026, making the city a key part of its international growth strategy.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The move also allows the NFL to take its games beyond Sao Paulo, where the league held its first two regular-season games in Brazil. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was excited to bring a game to one of the world’s most recognizable cities and work with Rio’s city and state partners.

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Maracana Stadium was another major part of the decision. The venue is one of the world’s most famous soccer stadiums, giving the NFL an opportunity to stage a regular-season game in a landmark sporting setting. Rio officials also highlighted the potential impact on tourism, jobs and the local economy.

Key takeaways

Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens will play at Maracana Stadium in Week 3.

Brazil is home to more than 36 million NFL fans, according to the league.

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