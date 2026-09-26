Predicted lineups for Mexico vs Colombia today in 2026 international friendly

Mexico and Colombia face off in a 2026 international friendly following the World Cup, with projected starting lineups set for both sides.

Mexico and Colombia clash in a 2026 international friendly as Mexico return to action, without Julian Quinones, following a painful World Cup Round of 16 exit at Estadio Banorte against England.

This will mark the first appearance and debut for Rafael Marquez’s squad since that match, kicking off a four-game schedule for Mexico during this FIFA window.

Colombia are the first opponent on the calendar. Nestor Lorenzo’s team also played its last match in the Round of 16 and fell to Switzerland in a penalty shootout.

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Mexico’s expected lineup

Mexico begin a new era as Rafael Marquez takes over as head coach, aiming to prepare for the upcoming World Cup cycle. Marquez called up 30 players, but the squad can only count on 25, as several will report following Matchday 10 of Liga MX. Alan Cervantes and Cesar Montes were left off the roster due to injury.

Roberto Alvarado #25 of Mexico.

Mexico predicted lineup: Raul Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Israel Reyes, Johan Vasquez, Mateo Chavez, Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, Gilberto Mora, Hirving Lozano, Roberto Alvarado, and Armando Gonzalez.

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Colombia predicted lineup

Addressing changes to the squad, Nestor Lorenzo confirmed Davinson Sanchez as captain of Colombia against Mexico when asked who would wear the armband following the international retirement of James Rodriguez. The Argentine manager revealed the decision in statements to Deportes RCN, highlighting the defender’s experience and leadership qualities.

Colombia predicted lineup: Alvaro Montero, Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Locumi, Alvaro Angulo, Richard Rios, Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Jamintons Campaz, Luis Suarez, and Carlos Andres Gomez.

Key takeaways

Rafael Marquez took over as head coach for Mexico entering a new era.

as head coach for Mexico entering a new era. Davinson Sanchez was named captain of the squad following roster changes.

captain of the squad following roster changes. International retirement keeps James Rodriguez from participating in the match.