Why isn’t Julian Quinones playing today for Mexico vs Colombia in Baltimore?

Mexico take on Colombia in a 2026 international friendly in Baltimore, but recent star Julian Quinones misses out on the match.

Mexico return to action just over two months after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, beginning a new era with Rafael Marquez on the bench. The match against Colombia will mark the debut of the legendary former defender as manager of El Tri, though they will do so without Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones.

Julian Quinones misses the match against Colombia due to muscle discomfort suffered with his club, Al-Qadsiah, during an AFC Champions League fixture. Given the situation, the decision was made for the attacker to remain in Saudi Arabia to continue his recovery.

El Tri face Colombia in the United States in the first of four friendlies they will play during this FIFA window. Rafael Marquez seeks to maintain continuity with the project initiated by Javier Aguirre, keeping an important core of players who featured in the World Cup, though they also suffered key absences for these upcoming commitments, including Memo Ochoa and midfielder Edson Alvarez.

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New additions to the Mexico roster

Rafa Marquez called up nine players based in Europe, including striker Armando ‘la Hormiga’ Gonzalez, recently signed by Olympiacos of Greece, and goalkeeper Alex Padilla of Athletic Club, who will serve as one of the replacements.

Julian Quinones #16 of Mexico.

With six players selected, Chivas de Guadalajara are the club with the most players on Marquez’s initial list. Attackers Hugo Camberos and Santiago Sandoval, both 19 years old, have yet to make their senior national team debuts.

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A matchup with high expectations

Both teams enter following the Round of 16 exits at the 2026 World Cup. Colombia, who will be without James Rodriguez, fell at the hands of Switzerland in Vancouver, while Mexico made a premature exit in a thriller against England.

Mexico opted to change their manager and hand the keys of the national team to Rafa Marquez, whereas Colombia maintained continuity under Nestor Lorenzo. Over the past four years, they have met three times in friendly matches, with Colombia winning all three.

Key takeaways

Muscle discomfort kept Julian Quinones from joining Mexico against Colombia.

kept Julian Quinones from joining Mexico against Colombia. Nine Europe-based players were called up for the upcoming friendlies.

were called up for the upcoming friendlies. Three friendly wins were earned by Colombia in recent matchups.