What time is Ricky Martin’s halftime show at Cowboys vs Ravens in Rio, Brazil?

Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio will bring music to Cowboys vs. Ravens at Maracana Stadium in Rio. With the NFL making history in Brazil, fans will want to know when the halftime show takes the stage.

The NFL is bringing a major international matchup to Rio, with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens set to face off at the iconic Maracana Stadium. The Week 3 game will also feature a special performance.

With the halftime show arriving roughly midway through the matchup, the timing of Ricky Martin’s halftime show will depend on how the first half unfolds. The game is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

The Puerto Rican singer and Pedro Sampaio are expected to take the stage as part of the NFL’s first regular-season game in Brazil, where a large number of volunteers and behind-the-scenes workers are expected to be involved.

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When is Ricky Martin’s halftime show in Rio?

Ricky Martin’s halftime show is expected to take place around 5:55 PM ET on Sunday, September 27, during Cowboys vs. Ravens at Maracana Stadium. The game itself is scheduled to kick off at 5:25 PM local time, or 4:25 PM ET.

Ricky Martin during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show (Source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Because the performance comes at halftime, its exact start time will depend on how long the first half takes to complete. The NFL does not assign a specific clock time to halftime shows, so it will begin after the second quarter ends.

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The NFL officially confirmed that Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio will be the artists performing at the halftime show, which will be the second of seven halftime performances scheduled for the 2026 International Games.

The game will be the NFL’s first regular-season game in Rio de Janeiro. As a result, all eyes will be on the players and the artists taking the stage for the show, which is expected to last 13 minutes.

Key takeaways

Halftime performance takes place Sunday, September 27 at Maracanã Stadium during Cowboys vs. Ravens.

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Expected show start time is 5:55 PM ET, following the 4:25 PM ET kickoff.