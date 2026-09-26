Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
international friendly

Mexico vs Colombia LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 international friendly in Baltimore

Mexico face Colombia in the 2026 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Gilberto Mora of Mexico and Davinson Sanchez of Colombia.
© Charlotte Wilson /Alex Grimm /Getty ImagesGilberto Mora of Mexico and Davinson Sanchez of Colombia.

A new era for Mexico begins this September 26 with Rafael Marquez taking over as the new head coach, and he will face Colombia in Baltimore. Mexico return to international action after a historic 2026 World Cup campaign under Vasco Aguirre, where they finished the group stage with a perfect 3V record and advanced past the fifth match after defeating Ecuador 2-0. However, their dream ended against England in the Round of 16.

Mexico also finished the tournament with one of the best defensive records, conceding just 2 goals while scoring 10. Now, the Tricolor return to action under Rafael Marquez as they begin a new era and face Colombia in this international friendly.

+ Follow us

On the other side, Nestor Lorenzo led Colombia back to the World Cup after an eight-year absence, finishing with 3 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss, while scoring 5 goals and conceding just 1. However, Switzerland eliminated Colombia in the Round of 16, marking the end of James Rodriguez’s time with Colombia.

Why are Memo Ochoa and Edson Alvarez not playing?

Mexico will be without Memo Ochoa, who did not return to international duty after retiring from El Tri following the 2026 World Cup. Edson Alvarez was also left out of Rafael Marquez's first call-up.

Julian Quinones is another absence for Mexico after suffering muscle discomfort with Al-Qadsiah during an AFC Champions League fixture. The forward was not included in the squad for this international window.

Start time and how to watch

Mexico vs Colombia will get underway at 9:00 PM ET (PT:6:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 International Friendly match between Mexico and Colombia live in the USA on TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App and ViX

Mexico and Colombia clash in 2026 international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of the international friendly match!

Mexico face Colombia in Baltimore this Saturday, September 26.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Mexico and Colombia battle it out.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions