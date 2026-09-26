Mexico vs Colombia LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 international friendly in Baltimore

Mexico face Colombia in the 2026 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

A new era for Mexico begins this September 26 with Rafael Marquez taking over as the new head coach, and he will face Colombia in Baltimore. Mexico return to international action after a historic 2026 World Cup campaign under Vasco Aguirre, where they finished the group stage with a perfect 3V record and advanced past the fifth match after defeating Ecuador 2-0. However, their dream ended against England in the Round of 16.

Mexico also finished the tournament with one of the best defensive records, conceding just 2 goals while scoring 10. Now, the Tricolor return to action under Rafael Marquez as they begin a new era and face Colombia in this international friendly.

On the other side, Nestor Lorenzo led Colombia back to the World Cup after an eight-year absence, finishing with 3 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss, while scoring 5 goals and conceding just 1. However, Switzerland eliminated Colombia in the Round of 16, marking the end of James Rodriguez’s time with Colombia.