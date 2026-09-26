England vs Spain LIVE: Head-to-head for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 1

In UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 action, England and Spain go head-to-head in a League A, Group C clash. Follow along for live updates, key highlights, and full match analysis.

Fresh off their 2026 World Cup triumph, Spain begins its quest for more hardware against England in Matchday 1 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League. Led by superstars Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane, both squads enter the tournament eager to prove their hunger for international glory.

[Watch England vs Spain in UEFA Nations League live in the USA on Fubo]

England, meanwhile, remains desperate to end its decades-long trophy drought. Despite several deep tournament runs in recent years, the Three Lions have consistently fallen just short of lifting silverware.

Follow all the live action, key highlights, and top moments in our real-time coverage right here at Bolavip US.