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England vs Spain LIVE: Head-to-head for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 1

In UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 action, England and Spain go head-to-head in a League A, Group C clash. Follow along for live updates, key highlights, and full match analysis.

Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold of England talk with Dean Huijsen of Spain on the pitch.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesJude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold of England talk with Dean Huijsen of Spain on the pitch.

Fresh off their 2026 World Cup triumph, Spain begins its quest for more hardware against England in Matchday 1 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League. Led by superstars Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane, both squads enter the tournament eager to prove their hunger for international glory.

[Watch England vs Spain in UEFA Nations League live in the USA on Fubo]

England, meanwhile, remains desperate to end its decades-long trophy drought. Despite several deep tournament runs in recent years, the Three Lions have consistently fallen just short of lifting silverware.

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Teams warming up

With the matchup nearing its beginning, both teams are on the field warming up.

H2H England vs Spain

Across 28 total encounters, the Three Lions hold a narrow advantage with 14 victories to La Roja’s 11, alongside three draws. However, Spain have held the upper hand in high-stakes encounters, most notably edging England 2–1 in the UEFA Euro 2024 final in Berlin behind goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Today's venue

Wembley Stadium, standing as the historic beating heart of English football in London, provides an unforgettable backdrop for high-stakes international clashes. Reopened in 2007 with its iconic 134-meter-high arch defining the skyline, the venue accommodates 90,000 spectators, making it the largest stadium in the United Kingdom and the second-largest in Europe.

Spain lineup

Spain's starting XI: Unai Simon; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres.

England lineup

England's starting XI: James Trafford; Jarrell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane.

Today's referees

The high-stakes UEFA Nations League fixture between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium is being overseen by an all-Italian officiating team led by Davide Massa. A veteran UEFA Elite category referee listed with FIFA since 2014, the 45-year-old Serie A official brings extensive experience from top continental and European club competitions.

Known for taking a firm stance in fast-paced encounters, Massa averages around 4.8 cards per match over his career. He is supported on the touchlines by assistant referees Filippo Meli and Alessio Berti, with Matteo Marcenaro serving as the fourth official, while Marco Di Bello leads the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) operations alongside Assistant VAR Rosario Abisso.

Start time and how to watch

England vs Spain will get underway at 2:45 PM ET (PT:11:45 AM)

Watch this 2026-28 UEFA Nations League match between England vs Spain live in the USA on Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

Welcome to our live blog!

Welcome to our live blog of England vs. Spain!

The 2026-28 UEFA Nations League gets underway and you can follow our minute-by-minute coverage here.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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