NY Giants reportedly could sign two-time Super Bowl champion QB as Jimmy Garoppolo rumors grow after Jaxson Dart’s injury

The New York Giants are preparing to move forward without Jaxson Dart after the young quarterback suffered an injury that will keep him out for the 2026 regular season. With Jameis Winston as the new starter, the team is also evaluating its options to add another experienced QB to the roster.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Winston’s performance against the Tennessee Titans could determine whether the Giants pursue another veteran. New York is giving Winston the opportunity to establish himself as the starter, but that game on Sunday could also influence the team’s next move at quarterback.

One name already gaining attention is Jimmy Garoppolo, who remains a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. The Super Bowl champion could provide New York with another experienced option without requiring the team to negotiate a trade for a player currently under contract elsewhere.

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Will the NY Giants sign Jimmy Garoppolo?

Ian Rapoport explained that the Giants will first evaluate Winston before deciding whether to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo. “It’s going to be Jameis Winston this week with Jake Haener as QB2. If Jameis is good, then I would say that’s probably where they’ll roll. If he’s not, then you start thinking of Jimmy Garoppolo.” That makes Winston’s performance against Tennessee particularly important as New York considers its next move at quarterback.

Garoppolo’s availability could make him an appealing option for the Giants. Unlike other potential targets who are currently under contract with different teams, the veteran is a free agent, meaning New York could sign him without giving up draft capital in a trade. The Giants have also reportedly shown genuine interest in the quarterback, making him a name to watch as they evaluate their options.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post also indicated that the interest is real, while suggesting Garoppolo could be open to joining the Giants. “The Jimmy G buzz is picking up. Giants interest is real. Mike Garafolo mentioned on ESPN that he thinks Jimmy G would be interested.” For now, Winston has the opportunity to keep the starting job, but if his performance against the Titans does not meet expectations, Garoppolo could become a serious option for New York.

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