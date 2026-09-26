Travis Hunter leaves his position on the field up to the Jaguars’ coaching staff

After two weeks of the 2026 NFL season, Travis Hunter continues to alternate between positions on the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Travis Hunter is in his second year as an NFL player, after an injury-plagued rookie season. Through two weeks, Liam Coen and the Jacksonville Jaguars continue to use him on both offense and defense, a decision Hunter prefers not to interfere with.

“I’m gonna leave that up to the coaches to answer,” Hunter said to the press about the rotation at cornerback this week. “That ain’t for me to answer.” For now, the former Colorado Buffaloes star feels comfortable playing both wide receiver and cornerback.

The Jaguars will host the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium in Week 3 as they look to secure a win at home. Whether Hunter will be one of Trevor Lawrence’s primary targets through the air or take on a bigger role in the secondary remains to be seen.

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Deion Sanders’ uncertainty

If there is anyone who knows Hunter firsthand, it is Deion Sanders. The two spent time together at Colorado, and the coach remains somewhat puzzled by the fact that his former player has yet to fully unleash one of his two skill sets.

Travis Hunter #12 former of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with head coach Deion Sanders.

“I don’t ask questions because I’m not there,” Coach Prime said recently on his CBS Colorado show. “I don’t know what transpires when we’re not looking. I have no idea what’s going on. I know who he was and who he is right now. I know what he’s capable of. I do know that.”

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Hunter’s numbers this season

Entering the 2026 NFL season, Travis Hunter’s rare two-way deployment has leaned much heavier toward defense so far. Operating primarily as a starting cornerback, Hunter has locked down 5 total tackles (all solo) and a pass defensed across his first two games.

Meanwhile, his workload on offense as a wide receiver has been notably light, recording just 1 reception for 8 yards along with 1 rushing attempt for 3 yards. Though Jacksonville continues to rotate him on both sides of the ball, his early-season snaps highlight a primary focus on anchoring the secondary at CB while taking select rotational reps at WR.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars kneels on the field prior to the game.

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Key takeaways