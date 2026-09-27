In which city and stadium are Cowboys vs Ravens playing today in 2026 NFL Week 3?

Cowboys vs. Ravens are set for a historic 2026 NFL Week 3 matchup, but this game comes with a major twist: the teams are leaving the U.S. for a landmark venue in Brazil.

Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens are heading to Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro for a Week 3 matchup that carries plenty of history. The game on September 27, will be the NFL’s first regular-season game ever played in Rio.

For the Cowboys, the trip marks their first regular-season international game since 2014, when they faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Dallas will be the designated home team in Rio, while the Ravens will make their first regular-season appearance in Brazil.

The matchup is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET, with CBS carrying the game in the United States. But before kickoff, the focus will be on the setting itself: Maracana, one of the most recognizable stadiums in world soccer.

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Why are Cowboys vs. Ravens playing in Brazil?

The Cowboys and Ravens are playing in Brazil as part of the NFL’s long-term international expansion, with Rio de Janeiro selected as a new host city for regular-season games.

Aerial view of Maracana Stadium after the Copa America Brazil 2021 Final (Source: Sergio Alves/Getty Images)

The NFL has committed to bringing at least three regular-season games to Rio over five years beginning in 2026, building on the league’s previous games in Sao Paulo.

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Brazil is one of the NFL’s largest international markets, with more than 36 million fans. The NFL first brought a regular-season game to Brazil in 2024, when the Eagles faced the Packers at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo.

Has the NFL played at Maracana before?

Cowboys vs. Ravens will be the first NFL game ever played at the Maracana. The iconic Rio de Janeiro venue is hosting its first NFL regular-season matchup on September 27, making the game a new chapter.

Before moving to Rio, the NFL’s two regular-season games in Brazil were both played at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo. The Eagles and Packers met there in 2024, followed by the Chargers and Chiefs in 2025.

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The 2026 Rio Game therefore marks the league’s first visit to a different Brazilian city for a regular-season game. The venue will also host a major entertainment component for the event with Ricky Martin and Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio.

Key takeaways

Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens face off in Rio de Janeiro on September 27.

The NFL committed to staging at least three regular-season games in Rio.

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