Why isn’t Jaxson Dart playing today for NY Giants vs Titans in Week 3 of 2026 NFL season?

The Giants need a win against the Titans to stay in the race for the NFC East. However, they'll have to do it without Jaxson Dart.

Jaxson Dart won’t play for the New York Giants when they host the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. The quarterback is recovering from a knee injury suffered against the Los Angeles Rams, which will keep him sidelined for an extended period.

Dart’s injury is a significant setback for the Giants, as the young QB had established himself as the team’s starter. With Dart unavailable, veteran Jameis Winston will take over under center, while New York evaluates its options to add more depth at the position.

The injury required surgery, and the initial recovery timeline suggests Dart will miss the remainder of the 2026 regular season. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that, although he has not officially closed the door on a potential return if the Giants clinch a spot in the playoffs.

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When will Jaxson Dart play with NY Giants?

Jaxson Dart’s estimated recovery timeline following surgery is between four and six months. That puts his potential return well beyond the regular season, meaning the Giants will have to move forward with Winston and their other available quarterbacks for the foreseeable future.

Harbaugh has confirmed that Dart will not return during the regular season, but he has not completely ruled out the possibility of the quarterback being available if New York reaches the playoffs. However, that scenario would depend on how his recovery progresses and whether the Giants remain in contention.

Undoubtedly, the most realistic scenario is that Dart will be ready for the start of the 2027 NFL season. While the Giants have not officially ruled out every possible postseason scenario, his recovery timeline makes a return this year difficult. For now, the priority will be allowing the young quarterback to recover fully before he returns to the field.

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What’s the Giants QB depth chart after Jaxson Dart’s injury?

Jameis Winston is QB1 for the New York Giants after Jaxson Dart’s injury and his performance against the Tennessee Titans will determine the next moves by the team’s front office. Jake Haener is the backup quarterback.

Key takeaways

Jaxson Dart will miss Week 3 game vs Titans due to a knee injury.

will miss Week 3 game vs Titans due to a knee injury. Dart’s recovery timeline is four to six months following knee surgery.

following knee surgery. Jameis Winston is starting QB with Jake Haener as the backup.