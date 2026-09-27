Who are singing the national anthems before Cowboys vs Ravens in Brazil for 2026 NFL Week 3?

The Cowboys and Ravens are bringing the NFL to Rio for a Week 3 matchup unlike any other. Before kickoff at Maracana, the ceremony will feature two voices with strong ties to the cultures on both sides of the game.

The opening ceremony for Cowboys vs. Ravens will add another layer of local and international flavor to a historic NFL matchup. Pericles and Kandace Lindsey have been announced as the singers for the Brazilian and U.S. national anthems.

Pericles, one of Brazil’s best-known samba and pagode voices, will perform the Brazilian anthem in front of a home crowd at the iconic Rio venue. The former lead vocalist of Exaltasamba has built a career spanning four decades.

Representing the United States, Kandace Lindsey will bring a different musical background to the ceremony. The bilingual American artist has developed a strong connection with Brazilian music and culture.

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Who is Pericles, the singer of Brazil’s national anthem?

Pericles is one of Brazil’s leading samba and pagode singers and a former founding member and longtime lead vocalist of Exaltasamba. He began his solo career in 2012 after his time with the band.

Pericles (Source: @NFL)

After the group’s run ended, he established himself as a solo artist, releasing projects such as Nos Arcos da Lapa, Feito Pra Durar and Em Sua Direcao. His 2019 project Pagode do Pericao also became an important part of his solo catalog.

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His work has earned major recognition in Brazil, including a Latin GRAMMY nomination for Best Samba/Pagode Album for Em Sua Direcao. More recently, his Pagode do Pericao – Ao Vivo em Sao Paulo project brought together artists including Seu Jorge, Maria Rita and Thiaguinho.

What songs is Pericles known for before Cowboys vs. Ravens?

Pericles is best known for songs including “Ate Que Durou”, “Melhor Eu Ir” and “Final de Tarde”, three of the biggest tracks associated with his solo career. Billboard Brasil specifically highlighted those songs among his major hits.

“Ate Que Durou” became one of the defining songs of his solo era, appearing on the 2018 project Em Sua Direcao. “Final de Tarde”, meanwhile, dates back to Nos Arcos da Lapa, while “Melhor Eu Ir” was released during the Feito Pra Durar era.

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He also has a deep connection to Exaltasamba’s catalog. Songs such as “Danca do Bole-Bole” and “Jogo de Seducao” remain part of his performances, while “Se Eu Largar o Freio” has also remained a recognizable solo-era track.

Who is Kandace Lindsey, the U.S. national anthem singer?

Kandace Lindsey is an American bilingual recording artist who will perform the U.S. national anthem before Cowboys vs. Ravens in Rio. The NFL describes her as an artist whose work combines Brazilian soul, jazz and global rhythms.

Kandace Lindsey (Source: @NFL)

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She has built an international career performing in both English and Portuguese. She has shared stages with major artists including Herbie Hancock, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez, and she is also a featured artist on a Latin GRAMMY-winning album.

For Lindsey, the moment carries an additional personal dimension. She said the opportunity to sing the U.S. anthem in Rio felt like a “full-circle moment”, pointing to the city’s importance in her artistic journey and the cultural connection that has shaped her music.

What is Kandace Lindsey’s connection to Brazilian music?

Kandace Lindsey’s connection to Brazilian music is central to her artistic identity, with the singer performing in Portuguese and English and drawing from Brazilian soul, jazz and other global sounds.

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She has incorporated Brazilian influences into her work. Her bilingual performances and focus on Brazilian musical traditions have helped establish a bridge between the American and Brazilian sides of the NFL’s Rio presentation.

Key takeaways

Pericles and Kandace Lindsey will sing the Brazilian national anthem and “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Cowboys vs. Ravens.

The pregame ceremony in Rio de Janeiro takes place on September 27.

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