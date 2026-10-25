Why aren’t the Washington Commanders playing today, Oct. 25, in Week 7 of 2026 NFL season?

The Washington Commanders are set for a pause in their 2026 NFL campaign, giving Jayden Daniels and the team time to regroup. With Week 7 arriving on Oct. 25, their schedule holds an important detail for fans looking ahead.

The Washington Commanders will not take the field on Sunday, Oct. 25, because they have a bye week in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. The break comes after their Week 6 road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 19.

Their bye arrives earlier than it has in recent seasons, with the team receiving its first scheduled weekend off in Week 7. The timing could be valuable as the Commanders work to build consistency and get key players healthy.

They are scheduled to return on Sunday, Nov. 1, when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium in a primetime NFC East matchup. The game is set for 8:20 PM ET on NBC, giving them an immediate divisional test.

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Who will the Commanders face after their Week 7 bye?

The Washington Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 1, in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. The NFC East rivals are scheduled to meet at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, with kickoff set for 8:20 PM ET.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates with teammates (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The matchup will be an important divisional test for them after their Week 7 bye. They opened the season with consecutive road games against Philadelphia and the Dallas Cowboys before returning home to face the Seattle Seahawks.

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Their schedule also includes an international game against the Indianapolis Colts in London, followed by a home matchup against the New York Giants and a Monday night road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Washington’s meeting with Philadelphia will be the teams’ second matchup in the first eight weeks of the season. Dan Quinn‘s team will look to use the extra preparation time to get ready for a familiar opponent.

What is the Commanders’ record heading into Week 7?

The Washington Commanders entered Week 6 with a 1-3-1 record. Their record through the first five games included one win, three losses and one tie, leaving them fourth in the NFC East at that point in the season.

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Their first win came in Week 3, when the Commanders defeated the Seattle Seahawks 33-31. They subsequently lost 30-13 to the Indianapolis Colts in London before tying the New York Giants 27-27 in Week 5.

Key takeaways