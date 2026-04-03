Why Bills’ Joe Brady wants Josh Allen to stop calling him ‘coach’: ‘ I hate that’

A new era has begun for the Buffalo Bills. While Joe Brady has officially taken over as head coach, he has admitted to some unease regarding how the new hierarchy has altered his relationship with Josh Allen.

Earlier this year, the Bills decided to part ways with Sean McDermott following a disappointing Divisional Round exit. After an extensive search, the organization determined the best candidate was already in-house, elevating Brady from offensive coordinator to head coach on January 27.

While Brady is thrilled to lead the franchise, the transition has been somewhat surreal. He recently revealed that Josh Allen has shifted to calling him “Coach” instead of “Joe”—a formal change that Brady admits feels “bizarre” and is taking some time to get used to.

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“Honestly, the hardest thing is — it’s driving me crazy — him calling me ‘coach,’” head coach Joe Brady said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I hate that.”

A massive opportunity for Joe Brady

The Bills remain perennial Super Bowl contenders, and with Brady at the helm, the team is expected to adopt an even more aggressive, offensive-minded philosophy. Brady’s familiarity with the roster is a significant advantage, and the team’s recent offseason additions—most notably DJ Moore—are expected to further elevate the unit.

Crucially, the relationship between Brady and Allen remains the foundation of the team’s success. The two have been “attached at the hip” since 2022, and maintaining that strong bond will be vital as they navigate the pressure of a “championship or bust” 2026 season.

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As of today, expectations are sky-high in Western New York. If the Bills fail to reach the Super Bowl this year, the “bust” narrative will likely return to haunt Buffalo, intensifying the pressure on both the new head coach and his star quarterback.