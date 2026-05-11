Josh Allen joined by 2x Super Bowl champion with Chiefs as Bills sign OLB Mike Danna

The Buffalo Bills signed OLB Mike Danna, a player who won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, in order to improve the defense and help out Josh Allen.

Josh Allen is getting a new teammate, one with plenty of Super Bowl experience. The Buffalo Bills are signing two-time NFL champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Danna.

Reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the outside linebacker will now play for the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal after visiting them last week. Danna is a very good player. While not racking up huge numbers, Danna was also reliable to make key plays for the Chiefs back in the day.

The Bills need that. Their pass-rush has been an issue for quite a while, and while Danna is unlikely to get 10+ sacks, he can get you 5-7 in key moments. The Bills hope that a better defense will take some pressure off of Josh Allen’s shoulders.

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The Bills have tried many pass-rushers to no effect

Von Miller and Joey Bosa were huge names that the Bills brought in recent years to bolster their pass rush, and while not bad, they weren’t the difference-makers the Bills thought they could be.

Joey Bosa #97 of the Buffalo Bills

This year, they did the same thing again by signing Bradley Chubb to a three-year, $43.5 million deal. However, now they got Danna too, and recently-drafted TJ Parker out of Clemson. The Bills are hoping at least one of them becomes a threat to opposing quarterbacks.

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The Bills have a solid roster to work with

Buffalo strengthened its main needs this offseason. As you can see, the pass-rush has been bolstered. However, Josh Allen also got a major upgrade in his receiving core, as the Bills brought DJ Moore to the team, a certified WR1.

They also used a second-rounder in corner Davison Igbinosun to improve their secondary. All in all, they addressed their main needs in hopes of providing Josh Allen with a roster capable of going to the Super Bowl.