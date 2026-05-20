Bills WR Keon Coleman accepts 2026 might be his last year in Buffalo with Josh Allen

Entering his third NFL season, Keon Coleman has accepted that 2026 is a 'make or break' campaign for his future with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Heading into a pivotal third year, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman isn’t shying away from the mounting pressure. The former second-round pick recently acknowledged the high stakes of the 2026 season, admitting it is a ‘make or break’ stretch for his career in Buffalo.

For many fans, the Bills have yet to fully live up to expectations. Despite having an elite talent like Josh Allen at quarterback, the club has been unable to capture ultimate postseason glory, and even GM Brandon Beane is upset about not reaching the Super Bowl yet.

While Allen has been an outstanding asset for the franchise, the weapons at his disposal have often fallen short of the elite standard set by the quarterback. Keon Coleman is well aware of this reality, openly admitting that the 2026 campaign could be his last in Buffalo if he fails to deliver better performances on the field.

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“For me, it’s make or break,” Keon Coleman told reporters after Buffalo’s Tuesday OTA session, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “If you s—, you might not be here, simple as that. I know what I’m capable of. So, if I fall anything short of that, I’m doing myself a disservice and my team.”

The Bills have not taken advantage of recent opportunities

We heard from Keon Coleman today.



Said his play last season was "ass" & that this upcoming season is make or break for him. pic.twitter.com/MoxbrxLQ7z — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 19, 2026

Throughout his tenure in Buffalo, Josh Allen has faced heavy scrutiny for his inability to guide the team to a Super Bowl. Last season, he seemingly had a golden opportunity to make a deep run, yet the signal-caller and his squad failed to capitalize on the situation.

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With Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson all missing from the postseason field in 2025, many fans believed the path to the Super Bowl was wide open for Allen. Instead, the Bills failed to live up to expectations, suffering a disappointing Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos.

This outcome has only intensified the pressure weighing on Allen. Even with the conference’s premier quarterbacks sidelined, he was unable to lead the Bills to a championship breakthrough, leaving many to wonder whether Buffalo can ever truly become the powerhouse fans believe they are.

The Bills’ key offseason addition that will impact Coleman

Hoping to remedy these offensive struggles, the Bills front office secured the services of a dynamic new weapon this offseason. Buffalo completed a major trade with the Chicago Bears to acquire wide receiver DJ Moore, landing a proven top target for Allen but directly altering the trajectory for Keon Coleman.

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Following Moore’s arrival, the wide receiver depth chart has undergone a significant shift. Coleman now finds himself slotted as the WR4, sliding down a spot and making it even more challenging to carve out consistent targets in what is shaping up to be a decisive season for his future in Buffalo.