Joe Brady confirms DJ Moore’s arrival won’t impact Keon Coleman’s role in Bills’ offense

The Buffalo Bills have provided Josh Allen with significant help by acquiring DJ Moore. However, many are questioning how his arrival impacts Keon Coleman, who was previously poised to become the team’s undisputed WR1.

Josh Allen has a premier new weapon at his disposal for the 2026 NFL season. By trading for DJ Moore, the Bills have secured a top-tier wide receiver who is expected to significantly elevate the team’s offensive ceiling.

Naturally, Moore’s arrival raises questions regarding Keon Coleman’s target share. Nevertheless, head coach Joe Brady believes Coleman’s performance will not suffer, despite the young wideout now being technically regarded as the WR2 on the depth chart.

Advertisement

“The thing with Keon is from a football standpoint, man, his work ethic, his approach, how he’s going through it, if Keon just takes care of himself off the field and he just shows up, he’s going to be good to go,” Brady said this week, via Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle. “Keon is on our football team. I’ve never said anything negative. I was the first to tell everybody I want Keon Coleman. Keon’s not going to just be pushed aside.”

DJ Moore is more than just a wide receiver for the Bills

During a recent interview at the NFL Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Joe Brady revealed that the Bills’ entire receiving corps will benefit from Moore’s presence.

Advertisement

As an elite route-runner, Moore will draw heavy attention from opposing secondaries, creating defensive gravity that opens up underneath routes and one-on-one matchups for his teammates.

The former Chicago Bears star was a remarkably consistent target for Caleb Williams. However, the Bears sought to officially elevate Rome Odunze to the WR1 role, ultimately deciding that the best path forward was to move Moore in a high-profile trade.

With Moore now established as the WR1, Allen leads an offense overflowing with talented pass catchers. Expectations are sky-high for a Buffalo team that, despite Allen’s individual brilliance, has struggled to reach the ultimate goal of a Super Bowl championship.