DJ Moore’s connection with Josh Allen in Buffalo looks promising, but ‘it’s still growing pains’

Heading into the upcoming NFL season, Josh Allen will have DJ Moore as one of his primary weapons in the passing game.

Establishing an immediate connection between DJ Moore and Josh Allen is crucial for the Buffalo Bills, especially considering that 2026 could be Keon Coleman’s final season with the franchise. The good news is that this tandem appears to be working, but not without its growing pains.

“It’s going good,” the former Chicago Bears receiver said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “I mean, it’s gonna be perfect later on, but right now it’s still growing pains.”

After his stint in the Windy City, Moore arrives in Buffalo with the intention of becoming his new quarterback’s top target. All signs point to that happening by Week 1, as the chemistry between the two continues to develop steadily, albeit gradually.

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Moore must regain his elite level

Despite coming off a down year with the Chicago Bears in 2025, where he registered a career-low 682 receiving yards on 50 catches but still managed to grab 6 touchdowns, DJ Moore is poised to completely revitalize the Buffalo Bills’ offense in 2026.

DJ Moore #2 wide receiver.

The Bills aggressively addressed their desperate need for a proven veteran weapon by executing a blockbuster trade at the start of the league year, sending their 2026 second-round pick (No. 60 overall) to Chicago in exchange for Moore and a 2026 fifth-round selection.

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This move sets up a massive offensive boost for Buffalo; not only does Moore excel at destroying man coverage and stretching the field, but he also perfectly pairs with Josh Allen and reunites with Joe Brady, under whom Moore recorded back-to-back 1,100-plus yard campaigns in Carolina.

An intriguing receiving corps for Allen

Josh Allen is going to have some serious fun spreading the ball around this year with a completely revamped targets list. Leading the charge is the aforementioned Moore, while Joshua Palmer slides in as a super reliable, physical weapon on the outside. Add the chemistry he already has with Khalil Shakir working out of the slot, and Allen suddenly has a dynamic, incredibly well-rounded trio ready to make some noise in 2026.

LWR RWR SWR DJ Moore Joshua Palmer Khalil Shakir Keon Coleman Mecole Hardman Jr. Skyler Bell Jalen Virgil Trent Sherfield Stephen Gosnell Ja’Mori Maclin Gabriel Benyard