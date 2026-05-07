Former Chiefs 2x Super Bowl winner Mike Danna visits Bills in hopes of joining with Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills know Josh Allen is in charge of the offense. However, they are looking at a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Kansas City Chiefs to strengthen their defense. Hence, they are hosting Mike Danna to a visit.

According to Jeremy Fowler, this is the first reported visit since he was released by the Chiefs in February. Danna, who is 28 years old, had spent all his career in Kansas City prior to his release.

The Bills ranked 20th in sacks in 2025, so bringing an experienced, proven winner like Danna into the team will surely help on improving that statistic. The Bills need good depth in the defensive end position and Danna could fill that hole. Josh Allen could have more leeway on offense as well.

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Danna’s career numbers are not as impressive, but he is a force

Danna has been in the NFL since 2020 and has racked up 21.5 sacks during that time. He was a regular starter for the Chiefs since 2023, but given the fact that they’ve restructured their defensive line, Danna was a needed release.

Mike Danna already has a pick. Now he has a sack 😤



WASvsKC on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/YsIlKMeKSd — NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2025

The Bills could definitely take advantage of that. Danna just had one sack last season, but it was a down year for basically all of the Chiefs team. That could help the Bills though, as they could sign him with a discount, and then see him flourish once again.

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The Bills defensive line has great upside

The Bills use a 3-4 base formation. The Bills just brought Jim Leonhard as their new defensive coordinator. He is coming from the Denver Broncos, so he is likely to use a very aggressive pass rush without much blitz.