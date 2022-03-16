WR star Adams turned down a lucrative offer from the Packers to become the highest-paid WR ever in the NFL. But there are various reasons and speculations behind the rejection of the offer.

Davante Adams is considered the best Wide Receiver in the league and he is projected to be one of the Green Bay Packers' big players for the upcoming 2022-23 NFL season. But less than a day ago the Packers offered Adams more than $20 million to stay but he didn't agree to that offer and turned it down.

Adams had a good year with the Packers in the 2021-22 season, with 16 games as a starter (career-highest), 123 receptions (career-highest), 1553 yards (career-highest) with 12.6 yards per reception, but this season was slightly less productive with 11 touchdowns compared to the 2020-21 fear with 18 touchdowns.

The new drama with Davante Adams began on March 8 when the Packers placed the franchise tag on Adams, but a week later on March 14 the player notified the Packers that he was not willing to play under the $20m franchise tag.

What was the offer that Davante Adams rejected?

According to Jordan Schultz, the Packers offered Davante Adams just over $23m per year, nearly $3m more than the franchise tag the team placed on Adams and he had previously turned down. Its reported that Adams turned this offer down as well.

Why did Davante Adams turn down the offer?

There are several reasons why Davante Adams turned down the offer, the first is that he wants more money, Adams probably wants a $25m salary. But if the Packers and Adams reach an agreement he could make the decision to sit out and not play in the 2022-23 season until he enters free agency next year, but that would cost Adams $23m.

But speculation indicates that the rejection of this new offer is a sign that Adams wants out, but at the same time it is a way of demanding a better contract extension after so many good results with the franchise.

How many seasons does Davante Adams have with the Packers?

Davante Adams has 8 seasons playing with the Green Bay Packers, he joined the team in 2014 after he was drafted by the team in the second round (53th overall) of the 2014 draft. His best season with the Packers began after 2015.