Raheem Morris hints at what 49ers defense could look like in 2026

Raheem Morris already held his first press conference where he shared his thoughts on the San Francisco 49ers as a team and organization, but also how the defense could be played this year.

Raheem Morris is stepping into his new role with the San Francisco 49ers with a clear vision of how to evolve one of the league’s most feared defensive units. During his introductory press conference, the new coordinator reaffirmed that the team will remain a “four-man rush” powerhouse while introducing more modern tactical adjustments.

According to David Lombardi analysis on X, the strategy for the 2026 NFL season involves a significant increase in versatility, moving away from a predictable scheme to one that utilizes multiple looks. Morris could plan to expand the use of five-man fronts and incorporate more outside linebacker drops to keep high-powered modern offenses off-balance throughout the year.

The timing is perfect for Morris, as the 49ers’ defensive roster has undergone a major youth movement over the last 14 months. Aside from Nick Bosa, the defensive line has seen a total turnover, “transforming the unit from one of the oldest in the NFL into the third-youngest” Lombardi wrote.

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Morris already thinking about the Super Bowl

The ultimate prize is clearly at the forefront of the new coordinator’s mind as he begins his journey in the Bay Area. When asked about his championship aspirations, Morris replied, “Ultimately, as a competitor, it’s what you want to do. It’s something I think about every single day.”

Reporter: "How eager are you and (Kyle Shanahan) to bring the Bay Area a Super Bowl?"



Morris: "Ultimately, as a competitor, it's what you want to do. It's something I think about every single day. Nothing would be more satisfying for me than to come here and help this… pic.twitter.com/vOSULRinLy — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 7, 2026

Morris, who previously won a title as the Rams’ defensive coordinator, is eager to bring that same success to his new home. He noted, “Nothing would be more satisfying for me than to come here and help this organization, head coach, general manager, owner, this team. You get chills just thinking about it.”

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With a wealth of experience ranging from head coaching stints in Tampa Bay and Atlanta to his defensive success in Los Angeles, Morris is ready for the pressure. “To have the ability to do that and help people do that is what you coach for, and it’s the ultimate goal,” he concluded.