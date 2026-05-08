Jacoby Brissett projected as starter: What does the Cardinals QB depth chart look like?

Jacoby Brissett could have a golden opportunity, but the Arizona Cardinals have a depth chart where the quarterback options are still not completely defined for the 2026 season.

Jacoby Brissett is currently the frontrunner to lead the Arizona Cardinals offense for the 2026 season, providing a veteran presence during a transitional period for the franchise. The quarterback room has seen a significant overhaul, with recently drafted third-round pick Carson Beck waiting in the wings as the primary developmental option behind him.

The report regarding the team’s depth chart hierarchy comes from Josh Weinfuss, who shared the news on X earlier this week. Weinfuss stated: “I’ve been told, as of now, Jacoby Brissett is QB1 despite him holding out for a new contract,” noting that the team is moving forward with him as the starter while negotiations continue.

Brissett established a steady floor for the offense last NFL season, setting various career highs in passing yards and touchdowns while showing the poise needed to navigate a young roster. His ability to manage games and limit turnovers remains his greatest strength, giving the Cardinals a competitive edge as they integrate new talent across the offensive line.

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Cardinals depth chart QB options

Beyond Brissett, the Cardinals have a mix of high-upside youth and reliable veteran experience to round out the room. Beck arrives from the college ranks with a reputation for accuracy and postseason success, and while the plan is for him to learn as a rookie, his physical tools suggest he could push for playing time if Brissett’s contract situation remains unresolved.

"I've been told, as of now, Jacoby Brissett is QB1 despite him holding out for a new contract." @joshweinfuss on Arizona's QB situation



(via @ESPNNFL) #BirdGangpic.twitter.com/fz9F7T4oVg — SleeperCardinals (@SleeperAZCards) May 6, 2026

Gardner Minshew II provides the most significant veteran competition, currently slotted as the QB2 with a proven history of winning games in relief roles. Minshew has amassed over 11,000 career passing yards and 68 touchdowns, offering the “Minshew Mania” spark and a dual-threat capability that can keep the Cardinals’ offense moving during unexpected absences.

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Rounding out the depth chart is Kedon Slovis, a young developmental prospect entering his second season with the team after a standout college career at BYU. While he saw limited action last year, Slovis provides the franchise with a low-cost, high-potential arm that knows the playbook well.