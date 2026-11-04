Why is Deshaun Watson on concussion protocol? Shedeur Sanders in line for first start with Browns in 2026

Amid lingering concerns over his health, the Cleveland Browns placed Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol, opening the door for rookie Shedeur Sanders to make his first start for Cleveland this year.

The Cleveland Browns were dealt a major blow regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson. Following a re-evaluation by team medical personnel after a helmet-to-helmet collision against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Watson has been placed into the NFL’s concussion protocol, paving the way for Shedeur Sanders to potentially make his first start for Cleveland this season.

In a statement posted to their official channels, the Browns revealed that Watson was initially cleared to finish Sunday’s matchup by an Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC), with Monday’s routine evaluations showing no red flags. However, after reporting concussion symptoms upon arriving at the facility on Tuesday morning, Watson was immediately entered into the protocol.

With Watson’s status in serious jeopardy ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Sanders is trending toward the QB1 role, positioning the signal-caller for his first start of the season.

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Despite early-season struggles noted by offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Watson had been battling to keep the Browns in playoff contention. Now, those postseason hopes face a major setback, with serious questions surrounding his health and availability down the stretch.

Deshaun Watson has been placed in concussion protocol pic.twitter.com/ViiyRHMct8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 4, 2026

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