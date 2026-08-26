Ben Roethlisberger predicts a tough season for the Browns after naming Deshaun Watson QB1

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken decided to go with Deshaun Watson over Shedeur Sanders, a decision that Ben Roethlisberger believes was not the right one.

The Cleveland Browns decided to name Deshaun Watson their QB1 to start the season, a decision that sparked countless reactions. Among them was legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is not particularly optimistic about how this team will fare in the upcoming season.

“Just like their playoff hopes it ended early before it even started,” the former Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller said on Footbahlin. For Big Ben, it seems the ideal choice would have been Shedeur Sanders to start in Week 1.

The decision to have Watson start the season in the Dawg Pound is based on his experience, as well as the fact that the Browns will play their first two games on the road. Can No. 4 silence the criticism and change the opinions of fans and his peers?

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Watson’s first challenges

Playing away from Huntington Bank Stadium could prove beneficial for Deshaun Watson, who was booed by his own fans during the preseason. That will be the case in the first two games, as the Browns travel to South Florida for their opening challenges.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns.

Watson’s team will make its debut on September 13 at EverBank Stadium against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Seven days later, the Browns will head to Raymond James Stadium to face the always-tough Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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Roethlisberger’s history against the Browns

Ben Roethlisberger practically owned the Cleveland Browns during his 18-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up a dominant 26–2–1 record against his AFC North rivals. Big Ben turned Cleveland into his second home, going 11–2–1 on the road and wrapping up his career with more wins in Cleveland than almost any Browns quarterback in that era.

For nearly two decades, whenever Pittsburgh lined up against the Browns with Roethlisberger under center, a win was almost a foregone conclusion. This historic rivalry made the quarterback one of the winningest players in head-to-head matchups in the AFC.