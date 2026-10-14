Shedeur Sanders reportedly makes huge decision for his future amid Browns trade rumors

Shedeur Sanders just made a very interesting move which might impact his future with the Cleveland Browns.

Shedeur Sanders has made an important decision about his NFL future, officially hiring an agent after beginning his professional career without representation. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Sanders has signed with Adie von Gontard, giving the young quarterback a representative as questions continue to surround his long-term future in Cleveland.

“Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, who went through draft night and the early part of his NFL career without an agent, has signed with Adie von Gontard, CEO of Young Money APAA Sports, for representation. With the signing, YMAPAA now represents former Colorado teammates Travis Hunter and Sanders.”

The timing of Sanders’ decision is noteworthy because his path to a starting role in Cleveland remains uncertain. Sanders currently sits behind Deshaun Watson on the Browns’ quarterback depth chart, and Watson’s recent performances have strengthened his position under head coach Todd Monken. With no immediate opening expected, Shedeur could face a longer wait for a meaningful opportunity to take over the offense.

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Will Browns trade Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders’ decision to hire an agent has naturally raised questions about whether a trade could eventually become an option. Having professional representation could help facilitate conversations if Cleveland or another team explores a potential move. However, there is no confirmation that Sanders has requested a trade or that the Browns are actively shopping the former Colorado quarterback.

If Watson continues to convince Monken and the coaching staff, Cleveland could eventually consider its options with Sanders, particularly if the organization believes it can recover a draft pick in a trade.

The Browns would have to weigh that possibility against the value of keeping a young quarterback as a backup and continuing his development. For now, a trade remains speculation rather than an established plan.

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Still, the hiring of von Gontard is a development worth monitoring as Sanders’ role with the Browns remains limited. His new representation could become relevant if his future in Cleveland changes, whether through a potential trade or another career decision.

For the moment, Sanders remains with the Browns, and the agency announcement alone does not establish that a move is coming. The team’s plans at quarterback and Watson’s performance will likely remain the most important factors in determining what happens next.

Key takeaways

Shedeur Sanders signed with agent Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports.

signed with agent Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports. Young Money APAA Sports also represents former Colorado teammate Travis Hunter.

also represents former Colorado teammate Travis Hunter. Deshaun Watson currently holds the starting quarterback role ahead of Sanders.