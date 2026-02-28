Why is Fernando Mendoza not throwing at the 2026 NFL Combine?

The 2026 NFL Combine is the showcase where players elevate their stock with NFL teams as scouts look to end their evaluation ahead of the draft. However, the most mediatic prospect of them all, Fernando Mendoza, won’t be throwing.

On February 6, Mendoza announced on The Pat McAfee Show that he wouldn’t throw at the combine. However, he has been there, interviewing with teams. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is already scheduled to be the first overall pick, so it’s not like he needs to elevate his stock.

While Mendoza won’t be throwing at the combine, a record-breaking nine players from Indiana will attend the event. Among those, wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. will be there. However, plenty won’t participate in certain drills and testing.

Mendoza will throw in another event

On April 1, Indiana will host its Pro Day, and Mendoza will be there throwing to his teammates. So, if scouts and executives want to see him in action, they’ll have to wait one more month.

Given that Mendoza is basically a lock for the number one pick, his stock really doesn’t depend on what he does. The Raiders are enamored of Mendoza. In fact, new head coach Klint Kubiak has spoken wonders about Mendoza. Hence, this is just a chance for Mendoza to elevate the stock of his teammates.

Which QBs will throw at the 2026 NFL Combine?

With Mendoza not throwing, other quarterbacks will have the chance to get the spotlight and portray their talents. Some big names will be at the 2026 NFL Combine, which include:

