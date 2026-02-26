Fernando Mendoza received huge compliment from Raiders HC Klint Kubiak ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL’s worst-kept secret is undoubtedly that the Las Vegas Raiders will draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. In fact, new head coach Klint Kubiak is giving the Heisman winner a ton of credit and praise, making it all but clear that the team has made its mind up about picking him.

Via the team’s website, Klint Kubiak said, “Excited to keep learning about him and it’s not just me, it’s our entire coaching staff.” Kubiak then expanded, “I want everybody’s input, but obviously he’s been successful. He had a lot of success last year. He won a national championship and that’s what you want. You want a winner.”

Kubiak and Mendoza just won at the highest levels. While Kubiak won the Super Bowl as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, Mendoza won the National Championship in College Football, guiding Indiana to its first-ever championship. Now, the Raiders want to pair them up to turn the fortunes of the franchise.

Mendoza was also praised by the Raiders GM

John Spytek, the Raiders GM, is also riding the Mendoza bandwagon. Spytek spoke about Mendoza on Tuesday, saying, “Well, a leader, tough as hell, somebody that loves to play football, maniacal preparer. Obviously, somebody that can throw the ball well, but I think just somebody that loves the game and will give everything [to] their teammate, a selfless person, somebody that’s going to give their team everything that they got every time that they’re out there, prepare the right way, lead the right way.”

More than just his talent, the fact is many praise Mendoza’s mindset and toughness. Also, his way of going about the game of football. Mendoza just seems like a guy who loves playing football, loves his teammates, and loves to win. That’s what the Raiders need right now, because the team has been in awful disarray for a while now.

Drafting Mendoza leaves the Raiders with two options regarding Geno Smith

Geno Smith was brought in last year as he was supposed to be the franchise quarterback of the team. However, after leading the NFL in interceptions and guiding the team to just two wins, a change at the helm is necessary. However, Smith is under contract. Hence, the Raiders need to make a decision, which seems to leave them with only two options: either trade him, or bench Mendoza for a year as he develops.

Smith is under contract until 2027. Hence, it’s something the Raiders need to take a serious look at. Having Smith start over Mendoza may backfire as fans will want to see the rookie if the veteran struggles. If Smith actually plays great, then what do you do with Mendoza, who you drafted with the first pick? After all, the Vikings just made that mistake by letting Sam Darnold go in favor of JJ McCarthy.