Chiefs and Andy Reid might consider stunning QB move after Patrick Mahomes’ injury in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs could be forced to explore veteran options at quarterback following Patrick Mahomes’ serious knee injury. Although Mahomes is working to be ready for the start of the 2026 season, the uncertainty surrounding his recovery timeline may push the franchise to consider an experienced backup who can manage the offense early in the year if needed.

According to Bill Barnwell, the Chiefs are a possible landing spot for Tua Tagovailoa if he becomes available: “Tagovailoa with an upper-middle-class QB contract was a problem. Tagovailoa at the veterans minimum, which is what a new team would likely pay him in 2026, could turn out to be a very useful contributor in the right scheme. It’s also incumbent on Tagovailoa to pick the right landing spot to rebuild his value in advance of potentially landing a starting job in a more advantageous situation in 2027. Could he be the quarterback for the Chiefs in September before Patrick Mahomes returns from his knee injury?”

It is widely expected that the Miami Dolphins could release Tagovailoa, absorbing a historic salary cap hit in the process. Such a move would dramatically lower his market value, allowing an interested team like Kansas City to sign him at a minimal cost while adding a quarterback with significant starting experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chiefs could consider Tua Tagovailoa as QB in 2026

From a football perspective, Tua Tagovailoa’s accuracy and timing-based style could fit well in Andy Reid’s system. With elite weapons around him and strong coaching support, he would not be asked to carry the franchise, but rather to stabilize the offense until Patrick Mahomes is fully healthy.

Financially, the move would carry little risk for the Chiefs. Signing Tagovailoa at the veteran minimum would preserve cap flexibility while providing insurance at the most important position in football, something contending teams often prioritize after experiencing a major injury to their starter.

Advertisement

Ultimately, much will depend on Mahomes’ recovery progress throughout the offseason. If there is any doubt about his availability for Week 1 of 2026, bringing in Tagovailoa as a short-term solution could be a strategic and low-cost gamble for a team that still views itself as a Super Bowl contender.

Advertisement