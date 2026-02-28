Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Fayha in 2025-26 Saudi Pro League Matchday 24?

Al Nassr travel to face Al Fayha at Al Majma’ah Sports City for a Saudi Pro League Matchday 24 clash, aiming for a victory that would propel them to the top of the table. The primary question surrounding the lineup is whether Cristiano Ronaldo will don the No. 7 shirt and the captain’s armband to lead his side onto the pitch.

With the opportunity to overtake Al Ahli in the standings with a win, Ronaldo is widely expected to start. Manager Jorge Jesus is anticipated to field his strongest possible XI to capitalize on this pivotal moment in the title race.

Al Nassr enter this match with immense momentum, riding an 11-game winning streak during which they have conceded only three goals. Furthermore, they currently share the league lead in scoring with Al Hilal, having netted 62 goals so far this campaign.

In contrast, Al Fayha have struggled for form recently. The hosts sit 12th in the table with 27 points, having managed only two wins in their last five outings. This fixture represents a prime opportunity for Al Nassr to reclaim the league lead and for Ronaldo to continue his pursuit of the historic 1,000-goal milestone; the Portuguese superstar currently sits at 965 career professional goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal with Sadio Mane. (Getty Images)

Could the match be suspended?

Concerns have emerged regarding the status of today’s fixture following reports of multiple attacks across the Middle East this Saturday. Significant activity was reported in Tehran, Iran, but of more immediate concern to the league is that Riyadh—the home base of Al Nassr—has also reportedly experienced explosions.

Given the unfolding security situation, there are growing possibilities that the encounter between Al Fayha and Al Nassr could be suspended. League officials and local authorities are weighing the decision as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of players, staff, and fans in light of the volatile landscape currently affecting the region.

While the match at Al Majma’ah Sports City is located outside the capital, the logistical and security challenges of traveling from Riyadh have placed the scheduled kickoff under intense scrutiny. A final decision from the Saudi Pro League governing bodies is expected shortly.