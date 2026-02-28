Where to watch Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al-Fayha receive Al Nassr in the Matchday 24 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

The race atop the Saudi Pro League is tightening, and Al Nassr suddenly have no margin for error. After earning three key points in their rescheduled Matchday 10 matchup to stay first, they watched Al Hilal and Al Ahly close the gap with wins of their own, turning up the pressure on Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad.

Now, Al Nassr will have to face a tricky test against Al-Fayha (currently in the middle of the standings and looking to climb the table) awaits, and with the title picture shifting fast, this is one showdown you won’t want to miss.

When will the Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al-Fayha play against Al Nassr for the Matchday 24 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, February 28. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Joao Felix of Al Nassr – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al-Fayha and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus.