Why isn’t A.J. Brown playing today for Patriots vs Steelers in Week 2 of 2026 NFL season?

The New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers without one of their biggest stars. Find out why A.J. Brown is not available.

A.J. Brown will not be playing today when the New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. The star wide receiver is sidelined after suffering a high ankle sprain during New England’s season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Brown suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Patriots’ 13-10 loss to Seattle, ending his first game with New England after the team acquired him during the offseason. He finished the game with three catches for 26 yards before being forced out with the ankle injury.

His absence is a major blow for an offense led by Drake Maye. Brown was expected to give the Patriots a true No. 1 receiver and another major weapon for Maye, but the young quarterback will now have to operate without one of New England’s most important offensive players.

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When will A.J. Brown return with Patriots?

A.J. Brown is expected to miss at least four games after the Patriots placed him on injured reserve. That rules him out against the Steelers in Week 2, as well as New England’s next three games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.

The earliest Brown can return is Week 6 against the New York Jets, although the latest reporting indicates his high ankle sprain is expected to keep him out for around six weeks. That means the Patriots could potentially be without their star receiver for a significant portion of the early season.

Until Brown returns, the pressure will increase on Maye and the rest of New England’s receiving corps. Players such as Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, Romeo Doubs and Demario Douglas will have to take on larger roles as the Patriots try to replace the production and impact Brown was expected to provide.

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For New England, Brown’s absence creates an immediate challenge at the start of the season. The Patriots will have to find ways to keep the offense productive without their top offseason addition, while Brown works his way back from the ankle injury with a potential Week 6 return now on the calendar.