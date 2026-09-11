Patriots reportedly make IR decision on A.J. Brown after latest injury update

The New England Patriots have made a major decision regarding A.J. Brown after the star wide receiver suffered a high ankle sprain in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. After an MRI confirmed the injury, New England is placing its top offseason addition on injured reserve, guaranteeing that he will miss at least the next four games.

The move comes just one day after Brown’s Patriots debut was cut short by the ankle injury. The veteran receiver caught three passes for 26 yards before leaving Wednesday’s 13-10 loss to Seattle, leaving Drake Maye and the New England offense without their biggest receiving weapon for the remainder of the game.

Adam Schefter was first to report the Patriots’ decision, providing further clarity on what had already emerged as a significant setback for Mike Vrabel’s team. Brown’s placement on IR means the Patriots cannot simply wait and see whether he is ready from week to week; he will be unavailable for a minimum of four games.

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A.J. Brown will miss at least four games for Patriots

Schefter’s update was definitive about the next step for Brown and New England, with the Patriots choosing to place their new WR1 on injured reserve rather than keep him on the active roster while he recovers. “Sources: Patriots are placing wide receiver AJ Brown on injured reserve due to his high ankle sprain, sidelining him for a minimum of four games.”

The decision means Brown will miss New England’s upcoming games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. Because an IR stint requires him to miss at least four games, Week 6 against the New York Jets is now the earliest possible opportunity for Brown to return to the field.

That is a significant blow for a Patriots offense that entered the season expecting Brown to be Drake Maye’s premier receiving weapon. New England already moved on from Stefon Diggs during the offseason, and Brown’s sudden absence leaves the team with a much thinner wide receiver group. Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins and other receivers will now be asked to absorb a much larger workload while Brown begins his recovery.