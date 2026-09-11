Patriots reportedly get tough A.J. Brown injury update

The New England Patriots have suffered a massive blow to their offense after A.J. Brown was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain following Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The star wide receiver underwent an MRI after initial X-rays ruled out a fracture, and the results confirmed an injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for at least four weeks.

The timing could hardly be worse for New England. Brown was making his Patriots debut after arriving from Philadelphia and immediately established himself as Drake Maye’s top receiving weapon, catching three passes for 26 yards before leaving the game. He also drew a 34-yard pass interference penalty that helped set up the Patriots’ opening touchdown.

Now, the Patriots must navigate a difficult stretch without their new No. 1 receiver. Ian Rapoport delivered the update, confirming that Brown is facing an extended absence after suffering the high ankle sprain when his right ankle was caught underneath him during the loss to Seattle.

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When could A.J. Brown return for the New England Patriots?

Rapoport’s exact update was clear about the initial timeline: “He had an MRI to confirm the initial diagnosis which is a high ankle sprain. A.J. Brown is expected to be out at least four weeks.”

Based on that timetable, Brown is expected to miss at least the Patriots’ next four games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. New England’s official schedule has those matchups in Weeks 2 through 5, meaning Week 6 against the New York Jets on October 18 could emerge as a potential target for Brown’s return if his recovery progresses as hoped.

The problem for New England is that Brown’s absence comes after the team already moved on from Stefon Diggs, leaving a significantly thinner wide receiver room at the worst possible time. Romeo Doubs is now positioned to take on a much larger role, while DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams could also see increased opportunities. For an offense that struggled late against Seattle, replacing Brown’s production will be one of Mike Vrabel’s biggest challenges over the next month.