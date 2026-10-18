Why isn’t Baker Mayfield playing today for Buccaneers vs Steelers in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Baker Mayfield when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. The quarterback is sidelined with a thumb injury that has kept him out of action, forcing Tampa Bay to turn to its backup as it prepares for another important regular-season matchup.

Mayfield suffered the injury on September 27, during the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. He dislocated his thumb after hitting his hand against Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman, leaving the Buccaneers without their starting quarterback as they evaluate his recovery and determine when he can safely return.

There is optimism within the organization that Mayfield could be back for Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers. However, he will not be available against Pittsburgh, meaning Tampa Bay must rely on its next option at quarterback while hoping to keep its season on track. His recovery will remain a key storyline as the Buccaneers await his return.

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Who will start at QB for Bucs vs Steelers?

Jalon Daniels is set to start at quarterback for Tampa Bay against Pittsburgh, giving him another opportunity to lead the offense while Mayfield recovers. Daniels enters the matchup after guiding the Buccaneers to an impressive victory over the Dallas Cowboys, a performance that strengthened his case for another start.

The challenge will be maintaining that momentum against the Steelers, who will look to take advantage of Tampa Bay’s absence at quarterback. Daniels will need to manage the offense, avoid costly mistakes and make the most of his opportunities to keep the Buccaneers competitive throughout the game.

For Tampa Bay, the immediate focus is on getting through Week 6 without its starting quarterback and giving Daniels the support he needs to succeed. The organization remains hopeful that Mayfield can return against Carolina in Week 7, but until he is cleared to play, the Buccaneers will have to move forward with their current quarterback plan.

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Key takeaways