Is Caleb Williams playing today for Bears vs Falcons in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The Chicago Bears will visit the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. Find out if Caleb Williams will be available.

The Chicago Bears are preparing to welcome Caleb Williams back to the starting lineup for Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The quarterback is expected to return after missing the previous three games with a torn hamstring, giving Chicago a significant boost as it looks to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Williams completed a full week of practice without setbacks, and reports indicate that the Bears plan to start him in Atlanta. Although he was officially listed as questionable, his progress throughout the week has put him in position to make his return. Chicago will need its starting quarterback back as the team attempts to regain momentum in a competitive NFC North race.

Caleb has also acknowledged that he suffered a hamstring tear, but he has been frustrated by reports and speculation surrounding the severity of the injury. Rather than publicly confirming the grade of the tear, the quarterback pushed back against the rumors that circulated while he was sidelined. His return now gives him an opportunity to put the attention back on the field.

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Is Caleb Williams playing for Bears vs Falcons today?

Yes. Caleb Williams is playing for the Bears against the Falcons. His injury occurred during Chicago’s Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings, forcing him to miss three consecutive matchups. Now, he’s back.

During that stretch, the Bears used Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent at quarterback, managing two wins before suffering a heavy defeat against Green Bay. The loss exposed the team’s offensive struggles and increased the importance of getting Williams back under center.

The quarterback has made it clear that he was unhappy with the speculation surrounding his injury, particularly reports discussing its severity. While Williams confirmed that he suffered a tear, he did not reveal the grade of the injury. The Bears have instead focused on his ability to progress through practice and complete the physical tests required before returning to game action.

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Chicago enters Week 6 with a 3-2 record after the painful loss to the Packers, leaving the team looking to respond against Atlanta. Williams’ return could provide stability at quarterback and help the offense rediscover its rhythm, but the Bears will also need to protect him as he resumes playing after several weeks away. Sunday’s game represents an important opportunity for Chicago to get back on track and strengthen its position in the NFC North.