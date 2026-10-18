Why isn’t Jalen Hurts playing today for Eagles vs Panthers in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without Jalen Hurts when they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. The star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve after doctors discovered a superficial blood clot in his calf, sidelining him indefinitely as the team determines the appropriate course of treatment.

Hurts initially experienced calf discomfort after Philadelphia’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams on October 4. An ultrasound performed after the Eagles traveled to London revealed the blood clot, but medical staff initially determined that he could safely play against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A follow-up examination later showed movement in the clot, prompting the team to take further precautions.

The Eagles enter Week 6 with a 2-3 record and remain in contention in the NFC East, but losing their franchise quarterback adds another major challenge after three consecutive defeats. Philadelphia won the Super Bowl just two seasons ago, making the uncertainty surrounding Hurts’ health and the team’s immediate future particularly significant. For now, the priority is his recovery, while the rest of the roster must try to keep the season on track.

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When is Jalen Hurts coming back?

Jalen Hurts has been placed on injured reserve, which means he must miss at least four games. Philadelphia has not announced a specific return date, and the quarterback is sidelined indefinitely while doctors determine his treatment and monitor the blood clot. The Eagles will reassess the situation as more information becomes available, but his return will depend on medical guidance rather than a fixed timetable.

Who is replacing Jalen Hurts?

Tanner McKee is expected to start at quarterback against Carolina, stepping into a crucial role as the Eagles attempt to stop their losing streak. McKee has limited recent game experience, so Philadelphia will need to adjust its offensive approach while its starter is unavailable. The team also has rookie Cole Payton among its quarterback options, providing additional depth during Hurts’ absence.

The situation also raises broader questions about Philadelphia’s ability to remain competitive if Hurts misses an extended stretch. Although the team is not abandoning its season, its immediate outlook will depend on how McKee performs and whether the offense can find consistency without its leader. Hurts’ health remains the central concern, and the Eagles will wait for medical clearance before considering his return to the field.

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