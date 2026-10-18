Is Michael Penix Jr. playing today for Falcons vs Bears in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to have Michael Penix Jr. back under center for Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears. The quarterback has no injury designation on the team’s final report after completing a full week of practice, putting him on track to start despite suffering a rib injury in Atlanta’s overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week.

Penix was injured late in the fourth quarter against Baltimore and was unable to take part in the Falcons’ overtime possession. Veteran backup Tua Tagovailoa stepped in, but his appearance ended with an interception that sealed Atlanta’s 30-23 defeat. The loss was a frustrating setback for a team that had won two consecutive games before facing the Ravens.

With Penix back at practice and no longer carrying an injury designation, Atlanta has reason to feel encouraged heading into Sunday’s game. The Falcons will look to get their season back on track against a Chicago team that is also preparing to welcome Caleb Williams back after an injury absence.

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What happened to Michael Penix Jr.?

Michael Penix Jr. suffered the rib injury late in the game against Baltimore after taking a hit. He briefly returned for one play but did not come back onto the field for overtime, leaving Tagovailoa to lead the offense. The backup quarterback threw an interception on his second play, ending Atlanta’s possession and giving the Ravens the opportunity to finish the game.

The Falcons monitored Penix throughout the week, and his participation in practice provided a positive sign for his availability. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the week that Penix was expected to start as long as his recovery progressed without complications. The quarterback also indicated that he was feeling better, although neither he nor the team publicly disclosed the full extent of the rib injury.

Penix’s return is important for an Atlanta team that enters Week 6 with a 2-3 record and hopes to respond after the loss to Baltimore. Through his first three starts of the season, he has completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 719 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. With no injury designation and a full week of practice behind him, Penix is expected to lead the Falcons against the Bears on Sunday.

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