Gardner Minshew’s absence leaves the Arizona Cardinals with a major quarterback question heading into their Week 11 showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gardner Minshew‘s absence has become a significant storyline for the Arizona Cardinals ahead of their Week 11 matchup. He had an opportunity to make an impact in Arizona after joining the team, but his 2026 campaign took an unexpected turn following his latest appearance.

His situation dates back to the Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, when he suffered an injury to his throwing arm. The setback raised immediate concerns about his availability, leaving head coach Mike LaFleur facing important decisions at quarterback as the team prepared for the remainder of their schedule.

With the Chiefs waiting at Arrowhead Stadium, attention now turns to how they will manage the quarterback position without the veteran’s experience. His absence also marks a major change for a Cardinals offense that had recently turned to him for stability during a challenging season.

Advertisement

What injury does Gardner Minshew have?

Gardner Minshew suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow, an injury that will keep the Arizona Cardinals quarterback out for the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Arizona Cardinals (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The veteran sustained the injury during Arizona’s Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was hit by Seahawks pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. on the final play of the first half while attempting to throw.

Advertisement

Although he immediately grabbed his right arm, he returned after halftime and finished the game. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 166 yards.

Initially, the Cardinals sent him for additional medical evaluations to determine the severity of the injury. On November 10, Arizona officially placed him on Injured Reserve, confirming that his season was over.

According to ESPN’s reporting by Josh Weinfuss, he underwent surgery on his right UCL on Monday, November 16. A source told ESPN that the quarterback is expected to make a full recovery.

Advertisement

When will Gardner Minshew return to play for the Cardinals?

Minshew will not return during the 2026 NFL season, as his torn right UCL required season-ending surgery. His placement on Injured Reserve officially ended his campaign before Arizona’s Week 11 matchup against Kansas City.

The good news for the QB is that ESPN reported he is expected to make a full recovery following the procedure. However, neither the Cardinals nor the medical updates have established a specific date for his return to football activities.

He signed a one-year contract with Arizona in March 2026 and is scheduled to become a free agent after the season. That means his recovery could also become an important factor in determining his next NFL opportunity.

Advertisement

Who will replace Gardner Minshew against the Chiefs?

Carson Beck is expected to start at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, replacing Gardner Minshew, who was placed on Injured Reserve with a season-ending right elbow injury.

However, Beck’s own health has become a concern. The rookie made his first NFL start against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, completing 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards and throwing two interceptions in Arizona’s 34-6 loss.

Despite the difficult debut, head coach Mike LaFleur is expected to continue relying on Beck as the Cardinals’ starting quarterback. There is one important complication…

Advertisement

Arizona added Beck to its injury report on Thursday, November 19, listing him as a limited participant because of a back injury. According to NBC Sports, he had dealt with back issues earlier in the season as well.

His availability for the Chiefs game therefore remained something to monitor ahead of the team’s final injury report. If Beck cannot play, veteran Josh Johnson is expected to take over as Arizona’s starting quarterback.

Key takeaways

Torn UCL in his right elbow rules Gardner Minshew out for the 2026 season.

rules Gardner Minshew out for the 2026 season. Surgery on Monday, November 16 repaired Gardner Minshew’s torn right UCL, per ESPN.

repaired Gardner Minshew’s torn right UCL, per ESPN. Carson Beck is expected to start for the Arizona Cardinals against the Kansas City Chiefs.