Why isn’t Garrett Wilson playing today for NY Jets vs Chiefs in 2026 NFL Week 9?

The New York Jets head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs with a depleted offense due to the absence of Garrett Wilson.

Improving their record in the AFC East is a top priority for the New York Jets, who are looking to close the gap on both the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. However, that won’t be an easy task, as they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 without Garrett Wilson, who has been ruled out after taking a severe hit in Week 8 and remains in the NFL‘s concussion protocol.

The hit forced Wilson to miss practice throughout the week, ultimately leading Aaron Glenn to make the decision to rule out the star wideout for the trip to Arrowhead. At such a crucial point in the season, this setback could have significant implications for Geno Smith and the Jets’ offense.

Wilson is the team’s primary weapon in the receiving corps, which also features Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr. as passing targets. Further down the depth chart are Tim Patrick, Malik McClain, and Isaiah Williams.

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A pivotal moment in Week 8

Garrett Wilson entered the concussion protocol following a scary moment right at the tail end of the Jets’ Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. On the second-to-last play of the game, he took a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit that immediately drew a 15-yard penalty on the field.

Here is the play where Garrett Wilson likely suffered a concussion last week… https://t.co/mmkrJX4604 — FANTASY UMPIRE (@FantasyUmpire) November 6, 2026

Although he wasn’t pulled by the independent spotters right away, Wilson reported symptoms early the next morning. Now his focus is entirely on rest and clearing the NFL’s strict return-to-play steps.

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When could Garrett Wilson return?

If healthy, Garrett Wilson’s earliest realistic target to suit up is Week 10. If he smoothly clears the NFL‘s strict return-to-play hurdles during practice, he’d be back on the field to face the Buffalo Bills.

What’s next for the Jets

Following their Week 9 trip to Kansas City, the Jets face a heavy stretch of AFC games heading into their late-season bye. First up in Week 10, they return home to MetLife Stadium to host divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday, November 15.

The following week, they head out west for Week 11 to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 22. Finally, in Week 12, they fly south to lock horns with the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 29 before hitting their Week 13 bye.

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Key takeaways