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NY Jets receive trade request from former first-rounder Will McDonald despite HC Aaron Glenn’s denial

The New York Jets got hit with an unexpected trade request a day before the deadline by a former first-round pick. However, head coach Aaron Glenn is not fond of letting the player go.

Head coach Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesHead coach Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets

The New York Jets face another locker room disruption ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Former first-round edge rusher Will McDonald IV formally requested a trade away from the organization, to the dismay of head coach Aaron Glenn.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, McDonald is extremely frustrated with his diminished defensive usage. The disgruntled pass rusher approached team brass weeks ago before finally demanding an immediate exit.

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Hence, this trade demand adds further turmoil to a sputtering campaign in East Rutherford. The Jets usually show some sign of fight in their games, but ultimately, they get way more losses than wins.

Will McDonald IV has lost relevancy on the Jets

McDonald’s role has drastically declined after he logged consecutive productive seasons in New York’s front seven. The 2023 first-round selection has participated in only 46 percent of defensive snaps this year.

Furthermore, offseason additions David Bailey, Joseph Ossai, and Kingsley Enagbare pushed McDonald down the depth chart. McDonald has managed only three sacks while operating primarily as a situational defender in Aaron Glenn‘s defense.

See also

NY Jets reportedly make their final decision on Breece Hall ahead of NFL trade deadline

Aaron Glenn is not fond of letting him go

Head coach Aaron Glenn remains resistant to parting ways with the talented 27-year-old edge rusher. The organization already exercised McDonald’s fifth-year option, keeping him under team control through 2027.

Additionally, the front office has not actively shopped him despite receiving persistent inquiries from contenders. Glenn prefers keeping pass-rushing depth unless an aggressive buyer offers overwhelming draft compensation.

Key takeaways

  • Will McDonald IV formally requested a trade away from the New York Jets.
  • Will McDonald IV has participated in only 46 percent of defensive snaps this year.
  • Head coach Aaron Glenn remains resistant to parting ways with Will McDonald IV.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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