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What happened to Patrick Mahomes? Chiefs updated QB depth chart vs NY Jets

Patrick Mahomes' status vs the New York Jets is up in the air after the Kansas City Chiefs QB got hit.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders.
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets had a tough moment involving quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After he got sacked, he left the game to get checked out.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mahomes is dealing with a right elbow and forearm injury. If he eventually can’t recover and leaves the game, the Chiefs will have to use their QB depth chart to finish the game.

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  • Justin Fields
  • Garrett Nussmeier

Mahomes has come back to the game vs NY Jets

After getting checked out, Mahomes got back to the field to end the half for the Chiefs. However, it’s still something worth monitoring as the possible injury occurred in the throwing arm.

Fields had a snap earlier in the game with a QB sneak and he failed to convert it. While Fields has plenty of starting experience, the reality is that without Mahomes, this is a game that could perfectly slip from the Chiefs’ hands.

See also

Chiefs, Rams receive update on trade target Brian Thomas Jr. from Jaguars

The injury was produced by NY Jets game-wrecker David Bailey

The hit that got Mahomes in all sorts of pain was provided by Jets rookie David Bailey, who has 6.5 sacks this season already. Bailey is an absolute game-wrecker and can get to the opposing quarterbacks, as Mahomes found out.

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Key takeaways

  • Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a right elbow and forearm injury.
  • Patrick Mahomes returned to the field to finish the half for Kansas City.
  • New York Jets rookie David Bailey has recorded 6.5 sacks this season.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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