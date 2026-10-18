Why isn’t Jeremiyah Love playing today for Cardinals vs Rams in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The Arizona Cardinals will be without rookie running back Jeremiyah Love when they face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Love has been ruled out because of an ankle injury, forcing Arizona to adjust the backfield plans for an important NFC West matchup.

The first-round pick has been dealing with ankle issues throughout his rookie campaign, and the discomfort has continued to affect him in recent weeks. After playing against the Detroit Lions in Week 5, Love did not practice during the week leading up to the Rams game. The Cardinals ultimately decided that giving him time to recover was the best option.

Although his absence is a setback for Arizona, there is a positive update regarding the rookie’s status moving forward. Head coach Mike LaFleur said the team has not discussed placing Love on injured reserve, offering some encouragement that the organization is not currently preparing for an extended absence.

Advertisement

When will Jeremiyah Love return?

Matt LaFleur confirmed that Jeremiyah Love will miss the Week 6 matchup against Los Angeles, emphasizing the importance of allowing the running back’s ankle to heal.

The Cardinals are taking a cautious approach rather than risking further aggravation, especially given the importance of Love’s explosiveness and ability to make sharp cuts as a runner. “No. There’s no discussion of IR or anything like that. Got to really reevaluate his ankle injury. I mean, really every single day. Not enough right now to go.” For now, Arizona has not committed to a specific return date.

Cardinals RB depth chart

With Jeremiyah Love sidelined, veteran Tyler Allgeier is expected to take on a larger role, with Bam Knight also available in the backfield. The Cardinals will need their other running backs to contribute against the Rams while Love focuses on recovery. His status during the coming week will be worth monitoring, but the lack of injured reserve discussions provides a reason for optimism as Arizona looks ahead to its next game.

Advertisement

Key takeaways