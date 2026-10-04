Packers’ Micah Parsons reportedly sidelined through November with injury

The Green Bay Packers have started the 2026 NFL season in an unexpected and unwanted fashion, sitting at 1-2 after losing their Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons 35-14. However, the biggest concern taking a toll on the team is the ongoing absence of Micah Parsons, whose return to the field could take longer than anticipated.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Parsons has avoided setbacks during his rehabilitation from the torn ACL he suffered late last season. However, the four-time Pro Bowler is not expected to return to practice next week and could remain sidelined until November.

“Packers star Micah Parsons hasn’t had any setbacks in his rehab. But he’s not expected to practice next week, and it could be November before he’s ready for game action,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

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Parsons’ current recovery situation

The timeline would keep Parsons out considerably longer than the Packers initially hoped. Green Bay placed him on the physically unable to perform list to begin the season, automatically ruling him out for the first four games. Earlier in the offseason, Week 6 had emerged as a potential target for his return.

Micah Parsons of Green Bay Packers.

The Packers were rolling at 9-3-1 entering the game where Parsons got injured, then went 0-4 to close the 2025 regular season and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Chicago Bears.

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The 2026 Packers certainly could use a healthy Parsons. Green Bay is 1-2 and sitting last in the NFC North. The Jordan Love-led offense has scored just 56 points, and opponents have scored 91 points, for an NFC-worst differential of minus 35 points.

The team has yet to open the 21-day practice window for Parsons, a five-time NFL Pro Bowl selection who signed a four-year, $186 million extension with Green Bay after being acquired in an August 2025 trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

Potential games Parsons could miss

Should he return in November, the Packers have games at the New England Patriots (Nov. 8), at home against the Minnesota Vikings (Nov. 15), and at the Los Angeles Rams for a Thanksgiving Eve game (Nov. 25).

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Key takeaways