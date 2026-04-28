Why the Ravens bypassed the tryout to lock up Diego Pavia on a 3-year contract

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens surprised many by signing Diego Pavia. However, there is a sobering truth for the quarterback regarding the deal he just agreed to.

Diego Pavia, whose future was up in the air, went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. While the Ravens “rescued” him by offering a three-year deal, the structure of the agreement may not be as favorable as it appears.

As noted by NFL analyst Ari Meirov, all undrafted rookies sign standard three-year deals. The Ravens initially intended to bring Pavia in for a tryout, but they opted to give him a contract instead to secure him for the summer.

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Diego Pavia’s contract with the Ravens puts extra pressure on him

On Monday, reports emerged that the Ravens would bring Diego Pavia in for a tryout. Nevertheless, just a day later, they signed him to a three-year deal in a move that many considered unusual.

The decision reportedly came after other teams showed interest in Pavia. For that reason, the Ravens decided to lock him into a rookie contract; yet, this may not be the best outcome for the quarterback.

Under an undrafted rookie contract, Pavia does not have a secured spot on the final 53-man roster, and the Ravens could release him with a minimal impact on their dead cap.

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Can Diego Pavia make it to the final 53-man roster of the Ravens?

Pavia will now compete against Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnano (out of UConn), who also signed an undrafted free agent contract earlier on Tuesday, to be Lamar Jackson‘s backup in 2026.

Ravens signing undrafted free agent QB Diego Pavia to 3-year deal. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/m4Kq0frvOW — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2026

According to scouts, Pavia’s size (5’10”) is one of the main reasons he was not drafted. As a 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist, the former Vanderbilt standout now needs to showcase his talent and prove that his skill is more important than his stature.