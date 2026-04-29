NY Giants go off script with signing of DT Leki Fotu: What does it mean for D.J. Reader’s future?

The New York Giants weren’t done replacing Dexter Lawrence after signing Shelby Harris, and they have only confirmed that. New York has acquired defensive tackle Leki Fotu ahead of the 2026 NFL season, in a move that not many saw coming. Fotu hadn’t visited the Giants, nor was heavily linked to the organization in East Rutherford. Fans now wonder: does adding Fotu mean D.J. Reader is completely off the table?

Simply put: absolutely not. The Giants’ reported plan to add Reader and Harris to replace Lawrence could still come to fruition. Fotu’s addition may indeed add depth, but in no way is it comparable to Reader’s potential impact in the 2026 NFL season.

Moreover, the Giants are reportedly asking Reader for a discount, and if he indeed lowers his asking price—or the G-Men are suddenly willing to foot the bill—the veteran nose tackle should be on his way to the Big Apple soon.

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In the meantime, however, the Giants acknowledge just how depleted the interior of their defensive line currently is, and Fotu’s welcoming to Big Blue is a sign of that. Fotu has been signed to a one-year, prove it deal, as reported by Jordan Schultz.

D.J. Reader is still a favorite to sign with NY Giants

Fotu’s numbers

Selected with a fourth-round pick in 2020 by the Arizona Cardinals, Fotu performed in fits and starts during his time in Glendale. As a result, he was allowed to walk as a free agent in 2024—after his rookie deal expired—and he signed with the New York Jets. Since the 2024 NFL season, Fotu has played for three different franchises (Jets, Raiders, and Texans) but has appeared in just eight games across the two campaigns.

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As he joins the Giants, he is expected to compete right from the start just to make the roster. “The expectation is that he’ll compete for a reserve spot,” USA Today’s Art Stapleton reported. Thus, all signs indicate Fotu’s signing has no impact on New York’s evident interest in Reader.

Giants may have no option but sign Reader

The Giants may be unwilling to pay as much as Reader is currently asking, but they aren’t waving the white flag in negotiations, nor are they steering away because of Fotu’s arrival. The G-Men need a 0-technique nose tackle that fits John Harbaugh’s base 3-4 system, and Reader seems to be the best candidate on the NFL open market.

If the Giants truly have no intention of trading Kayvon Thibodeaux, then free agency may be their lone alternative. One way or another, all roads lead to them having to pay Reader. Any other route may only lead to more drama and criticism later in the year.